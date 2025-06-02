Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 football schedule ranked toughest in Big Ten this season
It's no secret that the Wisconsin Badgers have a difficult schedule for the 2025 football season.
It's looking to be the toughest schedule of any Big Ten team.
CBS Sports' college football analyst Brad Crawford ranked the hardest schedules in the conference this upcoming season, and Luke Fickell finds himself facing the biggest challenges.
1. Wisconsin
The Badgers are praying top 15 transfer class pays immediate dividends considering most of their most difficult games come on the road this season. In addition to playing Michigan, Oregon and Indiana away from Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin goes to Alabama early. There could be more pressure on Luke Fickell and staff if the Badgers sink under the weight of this schedule.- Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
One of the few sliver linings in the schedule is getting to face Ohio State and Illinois at home, but it doesn't make those matchups much easier.
The teams with the next hardest schedules after the Badgers on Crawford's list are Rutgers, Purdue and USC, none of which will face UW this season.
The teams with the two easiest schedules will play Wisconsin, though, with Maryland having the softest slate followed by Oregon.
Fickell and his team will really have to earn their way to bowl eligibility this season, with very little coming easy.
