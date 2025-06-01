LOOK: Wisconsin Badgers recruiting targets share excitement on social media from first weekend of official visits
The Wisconsin Badgers brought in a strong group of recruits for their first weekend of official visits this summer.
Luke Fickell and the coaching staff seem to have gone all-out to impress the potential future Badgers, landing a couple of commitments in the process.
Even the ones that didn't make the leap during the visit still took to social media to share their excitement from their visit, with pictures and videos from Madison.
Many of them took advantage of a specially painted mural that the program commissioned from a local artist.
It looks like Wisconsin made some strong impressions that could stay on their mind as they take official visits to other programs in the coming weeks.
It's a critical part of Fickell's recruiting strategy that's already starting to pay off for the 2026 class.
