All Badgers

LOOK: Wisconsin Badgers recruiting targets share excitement on social media from first weekend of official visits

The Wisconsin Badgers brought in a strong group of recruits for their first weekend of official visits this summer, and many of them took to social media to share their excitement from their Madison.

Lorin Cox

Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; General view of an empty Camp Randall Stadium
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; General view of an empty Camp Randall Stadium / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers brought in a strong group of recruits for their first weekend of official visits this summer.

Luke Fickell and the coaching staff seem to have gone all-out to impress the potential future Badgers, landing a couple of commitments in the process.

Even the ones that didn't make the leap during the visit still took to social media to share their excitement from their visit, with pictures and videos from Madison.

Many of them took advantage of a specially painted mural that the program commissioned from a local artist.

It looks like Wisconsin made some strong impressions that could stay on their mind as they take official visits to other programs in the coming weeks.

It's a critical part of Fickell's recruiting strategy that's already starting to pay off for the 2026 class.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published |Modified
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football