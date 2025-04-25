Wisconsin Badgers find Tanner Koziol replacement in transfer portal with small-school stud tight end
The Wisconsin Badgers thought they had their tight end upgrade secured in the transfer portal, but Luke Fickell just found his Plan B.
A week after Tanner Koziol left the program and re-entered the portal, the Badgers locked in his replacement.
Senior tight end Lance Mason from Missouri State officially committed to Wisconsin on Friday.
An FCS tight end might not sound like an exciting piece, but Mason caught 34 passes for 590 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, bringing some real play-making ability to the Wisconsin offense.
He averaged over 17 yards per reception with the speed to separate from defenders in coverage and eat up yards in the open field.
According to PFF, Mason averaged 12.5 yards after catch per reception this season and dropped just one pass.
He also saw plenty of time as a blocker in Missouri State's diverse run scheme, so he should be a welcomed addition to Jeff Grimes' offense.
Credit to Fickell for pivoting when his top tight end target didn't work out. Mason has the chance to really make a name for himself now that he's getting a shot at the FBS level.