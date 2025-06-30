3 upperclassmen slated as Wisconsin Badgers representatives for 2025 Big Ten football media days
Three upperclassmen will represent the University of Wisconsin football program next month in Las Vegas.
The Big Ten Conference announced Monday which players will attend its annual football media plays, which will be held July 22-24. Wisconsin will send quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., center Jake Renfro and cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
Edwards transferred to Wisconsin from Big Ten foe Maryland during the winter offseason and has assumed the Badgers' starting quarterback role. He completed 65% of his throws for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions last season for the Terrapins. He finished third in the conference in passing yards per game (261.9).
Maryland coach Mike Locksley and his program are slated to talk in Las Vegas for the first day of media days on July 22. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and the three Badgers will chop it up with media on July 23.
Renfro, like Edwards, also transferred to Wisconsin. But he came to Madison shortly after Fickell's arrival during the 2023 offseason and will be heading into his third year with the Badgers.
Renfro has started 13 consecutive games at center for Wisconsin dating back to the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl after injuries stunted his 2023 debut as a Badgers lineman.
Hallman returns to Wisconsin for his fifth season and could rebound to his form seen two years ago. He was a 2023 third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press after tying for the national lead in interceptions (seven). He's played in 37 career games thus far and enters the 2025 season with 60 career tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and 21 total passes defended.
