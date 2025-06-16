All Badgers

WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp

There were quite a few names to watch inside the University of Wisconsin football facilities this weekend, including quite a few in-state players. Check out all the highlights from Badgers' summer camp No. 3.

Jake Kocorowski

Green Bay Notre Dame's Richie Flanigan, middle, works through a drill during Wisconsin football's summer camp June 15.
MADISON, Wis. – There were quite a few names to watch inside the University of Wisconsin football facilities this weekend, including quite a few in-state players.

Wisconsin held its third summer camp of 2025 on Sunday on the turf of Camp Randall Stadium and inside the McClain Center. The day's session ultimately led to a few offers, both scholarship and walk-on, which included 2027 Sussex Hamilton offensive lineman Hunter Mallinger.

Check back with Wisconsin Badgers On SI early in the week for plenty more interviews and stories with recruits, but for now, watch these highlights below of some key targets to watch going forward.

2027 quarterback Caden Jones

Jones, who plays for Irvine Crean Lutheran in California, previously announced an offer from the Badgers. He camped Sunday in Madison and was the standout amongst a large group of quarterbacks.

Watch these 2027 in-state recruits battle in 1-on-1s

Plenty of Power Four schools are targeting in-state recruits from the 2027 class. A few – Mallinger, his twin brother, offensive lineman Reece Mallinger, and Green Bay Notre Dame defensive lineman Richie Flanigan – participated in Sunday's camp. The twins went toe-to-toe with the Notre Dame legacy on a few reps.

2027 defensive lineman Tommy Riordan

Another 2027 defensive lineman, Tommy Riordan (Hinsdale Central, Illinois), also announced an offer from the Badgers after camp.

2026 defensive back Michael Farr

Racine Case's Michael Farr worked with safeties coach Jack Cooper and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes during Sunday's camp, faring well overall during 1-on-1s.

Farr has announced offers from several programs, which include Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

