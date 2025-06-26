4 takeaways about 2026 4-star wide receiver committing to Wisconsin Badgers
Another Southwest Florida standout plans to play for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Jayden Petit, the latest Wisconsin commit, shined at Naples First Baptist Academy and will now play for former Badgers walk-on turned captain Chris Maragos at Naples St. John Neumann as a senior.
He’s not the first from the region with plans to head north to Wisconsin. The Badgers signed linebacker Jake Chaney (Lehigh) for its 2021 class, and running back Chez Mellusi (Naples) transferred to the program in spring 2021 under former coach Paul Chryst.
Cornerback Jonas Duclona (Naples) was then part of Luke Fickell’s first class during the 2023 early signing period, though he moved on to South Florida as a transfer this past winter offseason.
Four-star recruit Carter Smith (Ft. Myers Bishop Verot) was one of the program’s highest-rated signees in December and a late addition to Wisconsin’s 2025 class.
Here are three other takeaways from Petit’s commitment.
Petit has size and playmaking ability that could help him thrive at next level
Petit has caught 116 passes for 1,918 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns in the last two seasons for Naples First Baptist Academy, according to MaxPreps.
He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds on Hudl, and he could be a key target in coming years within coordinator Jeff Grimes’ “NFL-style” offensive scheme that incorporates a wide-zone ground game with pushing the ball downfield in its aerial attack.
"They just want me to make explosive plays for them," Petit told Wisconsin Badgers On SI earlier this month, prior to his commitment. "Saying like stretch the field and get the offense going in the pass game. Because just how coach Grimes' system works, just hitting that deep shot really."
Wisconsin’s hit on their key receiving targets
Reid, in his first year at Wisconsin, the staff and players deserve credit for their recruiting efforts with Petit. Watching how Petit interacted with current Badgers receivers Eugene Hilton Jr. and Kyan Berry-Johnson, along with Reid, during the program's June 17 summer camp showed the rapport established between the parties.
Reid also made inroads with recruits such as four-star receiver commit Zion Legree (Destin, Florida) and three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn, Indiana). All can complement each other in different ways.
Wisconsin only took one scholarship receiver in each of the last three recruiting cycles, though the Badgers also have utilized the transfer portal since Fickell arrived to replenish the position group.
The first weekend of summer official visits has been critical to Wisconsin’s 2026 class
The Badgers brought in about 15 players, 12 of them who had not yet announced a commitment to a program, the weekend of May 29-June 1. It appears to have been a very successful few days for coach Luke Fickell and his staff, as six of the eight players who have posted their verbal pledges to Wisconsin since June 8 took official visits that very weekend.
Those half-dozen commits include Petit, defensive linemen Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio), linebacker Ben Wenzel (Appleton North) and tight ends Jack Janda (Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Michigan) and Jack Sievers (Everett Archbishop Murphy, Washington).
Other recruits to watch who took official visits to Wisconsin that weekend are four-star running back Amari Latimer (Tyrone Sandy Creek, Georgia), four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair (Clarksville Kirkwood, Tennessee), four-star outside linebacker Jackson Samuels Ford (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania) and three-star safety Nick Reddish (Charlotte Independence, North Carolina).
There have been recent crystal ball predictions made for Ford to play for Penn State while other projections have Reddish trending towards Notre Dame.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp