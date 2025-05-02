Badgers football coaches show off 'Wisconsin Blitz' in-state spring recruiting efforts
Luke Fickell's coaching staff is making a concerted effort to boost their in-state recruiting this cycle.
As part of a coordinated effort, Wisconsin Badgers' assistants are hitting different schools across the state on Friday to connect with home-grown talent.
Seven different coaches tweeted out graphics of the "Wisconsin Blitz" effort to show off their recruiting presence within the state.
The breakdown of coaches on the social media blitz included five on offense and two on defense.
Offensive line coach A.J. Blazek specified that he was in the Fox Valley, which generally encompasses the Oshkosh and Appleton areas.
The in-state effort comes a day after Wisconsin coaches were on the road to meet with recruits in neighboring Illinois.
It's that time of year for the recruiting push before official visits start, and it's good to see Fickell's crew making the home state a priority.
