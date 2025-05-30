Former Wisconsin Badger is honorable mention in ranking of Top 25 college football head coaches of 2000s
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had any all-time greats at head coach since Barry Alvarez, but their consistent run over the last few decades deserves some amount of recognition.
None of their coaches made it into The Athletic's ranking of the Top 25 college football head coaches, but one of them earned a spot as an honorable mention.
Bret Bielema is getting a lot of praise for the work he's done turning around the Illinois program right now, but his credit on this list is more for his 68–24 as Wisconsin head coach.
He led the Badgers to nine or more wins in five of his seven seasons running the show, culminating in three-straight trips to the Rose Bowl before he left for Arkansas.
Bielema's time with the Razorbacks was a bit more of a disappointment, but he has repaired some of his reputation with a 10-win season for the Illini.
No one is going to mistake him for a Top 10 coach with the likes of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, but his success at multiple stops at least earned him some small recognition of jobs well done.
