Badgers fans split over whether they like Wisconsin playing Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2026
The Wisconsin Badgers had to postpone their 2020 matchup against Notre Dame because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bumping it all the way to 2026.
Now, they're rescheduling it again, pushing it back one additional day to be played on a Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The game was originally slated to be a home game for Notre Dame, and Badgers fans on social media are split about whether they like the move or not.
On the one hand, it's a cool opportunity for Wisconsin players to play in an NFL stadium, and it adds another level of excitement to the nationally televised matchup.
On the other hand, it forces fans to drive up to Green Bay to see the game (on a Sunday), which has the potential to be one-sided based on how the teams currently stack up.
Count 2026 wide receiver commit Tayshon Bardo among those excited for the opportunity.
For Badgers fans who are also Packers fans, the enthusiasm was abundant.
Others didn't seem to be fans of these neutral site games.
Some fans just came to social media to make jokes about the Catholic university having to play football on a Sunday and potentially conflicting with going to church.
The special location is only going to increase the hype around the game, the way it did during their last matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago.