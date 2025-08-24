4-star Wisconsin Badgers RB commit bulldozes multiple defenders in 3 TD performance
The Wisconsin Badgers top running back commit for the class of 2026 is already looking like he belongs on Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium.
Four-star Amari Latimer from Tyrone, Georgia, was an unstoppable force for Sandy Creek High School in its 41-7 win over McIntosh on Friday.
He finished with 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and his highlights from the game show numerous defenders failing to get him to the ground on his way to the endzone.
Latimer started early with a 55-yard touchdown run where he ran almost untouched to the endzone, using his speed to pull away from the entire defense.
Later, he knifed through the line of scrimmage near the goal line to punch in his second touchdown run.
His final touchdown was the most physical, taking a power handoff up the middle, juking a linebacker before lowering his shoulder into a defensive back and stiff arming another as he bulldozed for a 13-yard score.
Listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Latimer has a great combination of strength and speed that makes him look like a man amongst boys on the high school field.
He should fit right in with the Badgers as the next in a long line of successful running back recruits.
The program is already turning to younger rushers for the 2025 season, so Latimer should have every opportunity to earn playing time the moment he gets to Madison.