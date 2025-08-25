Wisconsin Badgers offense will miss one injured starter but get another back healthy for Week 1
The early injury update for the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of Week 1 had both good news and bad news.
Luke Fickell started the season with his first weekly press conference and announced one offensive starter would be out for the first game against Miami (OH) and another will be sidelined.
Center Jake Renfro had been carted off of a fall camp practice in early August with what appeared to be a knee injury.
He missed a few weeks of practice, but Fickell said Monday Renfro has participated in the last four or five days and should be good to assume his role in the middle of the offensive line.
His return will be huge for the line to have its veteran leader in place. He is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Award, and ESPN sees him as a breakout candidate for Wisconsin.
Tight end Tucker Ashcraft hasn't been as fortunate.
Fickell doesn't know how long he'll be out, but the head coach confirmed that the Badgers won't have their top tight end for the first game of the season at a minimum.
In his place, the Badgers listed transfer Lance Mason and converted running back Jackson Acker as co-starters on their Week 1 depth chart.
Mason is more skilled as a receiver than a blocker, playing more of an off-ball role than Ashcraft, so Acker may be pressed into more blocking duties in Jeff Grimes' wide-zone offense.