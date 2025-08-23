No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin scores 2 TDs in Week 1, schedules fall visit with Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers are heavily recruiting the top player in the Class of 2027, and he's giving them good reasons to as he starts his junior season.
Iola-Scandinavia tight end Korz Loken made his season debut Friday night against Shiocton, and he put on a show for the Thunderbirds.
According to Rivals, he both caught and rushed for a touchdown while putting up over over 170 yards from scrimmage and recording three tackles for loss on defense in a 28-8 victory.
Listed at 6-foot-5, he is a long, athletic pass catcher who is hard to bring down, and his team even uses him as a wildcat quarterback just to get the ball in his hands more.
Unsurprisingly, he is generating plenty of interest from major college football programs outside of Wisconsin, earning offers from Notre Dame, Florida State and Auburn in addition to Big Ten schools around the Midwest.
He visited with the Badgers during spring practice this year, and he told Rivals that he is planning a gameday visit this fall on September 20 when Wisconsin hosts Maryland.
That will come right after he visits Notre Dame and right before he goes to Penn State, though he has not yet announced an offer from the Nittany Lions.
If he keeps playing this season like he did in Week 1, those offers will keep coming in, and Wisconsin will have even more competition for the top in-state prospect for 2027.