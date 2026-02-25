Wisconsin Badgers EDGE Mason Reiger Predicts He'll 'Test Off The Charts' at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Mason Reiger isn't viewed as one of the most dynamic athletes in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he's planning on changing that perception.

He and wide receiver Vinny Anthony are the only two Badgers at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and he thinks he's going to put up impressive numbers in the on-field drills.

Reiger isn't one to brag, but he was asked about misconceptions people might have about his game, and he pointed to his athletic traits.

"A lot of people don't know how well I'm going to test off the charts athletically," Reiger said. "I saw some things come out about me being near the bottom tier as an edge rusher athletically, and I think they're going to be surprised after this week."

Reiger showed more of that athletic upside last month at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he dominated the week of practice and then recorded three sacks in the showcase game itself.

His box score stats this season at Wisconsin don't reflect how disruptive of a pass rusher and run defender he was.

Five sacks and six tackles for loss don't jump off of the page, but Reiger was consistently the Badgers edge rusher who was hardest to block and the biggest headache for opposing offenses.

His lack of production, combined with his injury history and older age, will limit how high he goes in the NFL Draft, but a strong performance at the NFL combine can help him overcome those question marks.

Reiger's ability to bend the edge and get to the quarterback should show up in his three-cone drill, often a key measurement for teams scouting outside linebackers and defensive ends.

He wouldn't say what time he is aiming for in the 40-yard dash, but he's looking to follow in the footsteps of past speedy linebackers from Wisconsin who lit up the combine, like Leon Jacobs, who ran a blazing 4.48 40 at about the same weight as Reiger.