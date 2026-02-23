When, Where and How To Watch Wisconsin Badgers Working Out At 2026 NFL Combine

The Wisconsin Badgers have only two players representing them at the NFL combine this week in Indianapolis, despite several other NFL Draft prospects hoping to continue their careers in the pros.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony will have the opportunity to build off of the momentum he started at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the same is true for edge rusher Mason Reiger coming off of a breakout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Each of them will be meeting with the media and running on-field drills at different times, giving Badgers fans plenty of opportunity to see their Wisconsin alumni all week long.

Media Interviews

Reiger will do his NFL combine press conference on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m. CT along with other defensive linemen.

Anthony's press availability is on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

The NFL does not live stream or televise every player's media interviews, but Wisconsin Badgers on SI will be on site for the press conferences and provide written coverage afterward.

On-Field Workouts

Reiger is set to workout first with the defensive linemen and linebackers on Wednesday afternoon. The drills are set to begin at 2:00 p.m. CT and go in alphabetical order by last name.

He is defensive linemen No. 58 in the order, meaning as many as 57 players will perform each drill before him.

Anthony has the benefit of a last name at the beginning of the alphabet. He is scheduled to run with the wide receivers on Saturday at Noon CT.

He is wide receiver No. 2 in the order, so he will be quick to take the field for his drills.

The on-field workouts for the NFL combine air on NFL Network and stream live on NFL+