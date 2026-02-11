Only Two Wisconsin Badgers Were Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The Wisconsin Badgers have a handful of players hoping to hear their name called in the NFL Draft, but only two of them will get the opportunity to work out at the NFL scouting combine.

The league released its full list of combine invites for 2026, and the only Badgers who made the cut were wide receiver Vinny Anthony II and edge rusher Mason Reiger.

319 prospects invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/YOakXu8d7q pic.twitter.com/uwEMPiOTk9 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 11, 2026

Anthony's combine invitation comes after he performed well during the week of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl, putting his skillset on display in front of NFL scouts and coaches.

It was an important opportunity to for him to show that his limited production in 2025 was not his fault and more of a reflection of bad quarterback play and a struggling offense as a whole.

After putting up 672 receiving yards in 2024, he dropped down to just 391 yards this past fall.

It wasn't the final season Anthony was hoping for as he entered the draft, but this pre-draft workout process is a great opportunity for him to remind teams what he is capable of.

Reiger also didn't have the flashiest numbers on the stat sheet, but he put consistently strong film on tape all season long.

His five sacks and six tackles for loss don't fully capture how big his impact was on the Wisconsin defense.

He cemented that with his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he dominated the week of practice and then added three sacks in the actual game itself.

Both Badgers prospects are showing that they deserve to hear their names called on draft weekend.

If they can put up more impressive numbers at the combine, they will be locks to be the next Wisconsin draft picks in the NFL.

