Wisconsin Badgers land on ESPN 'Impatience Index' with clock ticking on Luke Fickell
Wisconsin Badgers fans have been patient with the start of Luke Fickell's tenure as head coach.
The difficult schedule they face this season could test that.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg debuted a new way to measure what kind of patience fanbases will have for their football program with his "Impatience Index" that he split up into different category.
Fickell and the Badgers landed in the group titled "Coach must deliver soon."
Fickell might not face immediate hot-seat pressure this fall, especially since athletic director Chris McIntosh hired him. But he needs better results on the field and also must show a product that better connects with the Wisconsin tradition.- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
The writer noted that Wisconsin fans are generally a patient bunch, and that patience paid off after Barry Alvarez had a slow start to his coaching tenure.
But the rocky first few years with Fickell present a different set of concerns that need to start being alleviated in 2025.
A new offensive coordinator and further recruiting success could go a long way toward rebuilding confidence in the program, even if the win total doesn't take a big leap this season.
Fickell acknowledged the need for both personnel and philosophical changes, and everyone involved is hoping that the the new direction of the team will produce better results moving forward.