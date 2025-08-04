All Badgers

LOOK: J.J. Watt trolls Tom Brady on social media over Wisconsin Badgers football

Lorin Cox

Sep 9, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after the game at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 9, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after the game at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
J.J. Watt only sacked Tom Brady once in his NFL career (technically a half-sack), but the Wisconsin Badgers legend is still finding ways to get his hits in against of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Now that Brady is doing sports broadcasting, he's exposing himself to even more criticism than he had as a player, and Watt trolled him hard on social media Monday.

Brady delivered an obvious take about the U.S. soccer team needing an all-time special player to really put them over the top.

Watt quote-tweeted a video of the opinion and made fun of him with a similar take about the Badgers.

Just as the USA would benefit from a great soccer player, Wisconsin would love to have a player like prime Tom Brady. Duh.

It's all good fun from Watt on social media. He has expressed his admiration for Brady in the past, giving him a nice sendoff when the quarterback retired in 2023.

Watt is becoming more involved in the world of soccer, too, as he and his wife are now minority investors in the British team Burnley F.C.

He's still making his presence felt in American football, though, hanging around his alma mater to help push them to more success in 2025.

