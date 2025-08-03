CBS Sports predicts Wisconsin Badgers win revenge game on Big Ten football schedule
The Wisconsin Badgers' difficult 2025 schedule has many college football analysts predicting their losses.
But CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford is ready to pencil in a key conference victory for the Badgers, in a revenge game.
In his article predicting every Big Ten team's first loss, he sees the Maryland Terrapins losing to Wisconsin when they play on September 20.
The matchup will be a revenge game for transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. against his former team.
He has insisted that he's not harboring negative feelings toward his former school, and he still has many positive relationships with former teammates and coaches there.
But of course, he's going to want to win that game and show that he made the right decision by coming to Madison instead.
The Maryland game will be Wisconsin's first Big Ten game of the season, one week after a daunting road matchup with Alabama.
CBS Sports predicts the Crimson Tide will hand the Badgers their first loss of the season.
Still, that would leave Wisconsin at 3-1 overall entering their first bye week. Then they head on the road to face Michigan in the Big House for the beginning of a brutal October stretch that includes Ohio State and Oregon.
Building some early confidence and momentum will be key for trying to pull off an upset or two against the powerhouse Big Ten schools on their schedule.