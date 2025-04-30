Son of NFL wide receiver headlines freshmen standouts during Wisconsin Badgers spring practices
The jersey No. 13 has been anything but unlucky for Wisconsin Badgers freshmen. Last fall, it was running back Darrion Dupree who showed his strong potential in the cardinal and white 13.
He has since switched to No. 6, but now another freshman with NFL pedigree has donned No. 13 and stepped up this spring.
Eugene Hilton Jr. was one of 15 freshmen to enroll early at Wisconsin in January, which allowed him to participate in the program’s 15 spring practices.
A 2025 four-star recruit by Rivals, he is the son of former Indianapolis Colts standout receiver T.Y. Hilton, who actually coached his position group at Zionsville High School in Indiana.
“Man, Gene has come in ready to go,” Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid said April 22. “I'm excited about Gene. He's someone that … even with his family background, you worry about kids coming in like that just with, alright, is he hungry? Does he think he's just gonna walk in and he's arrived?
"Man, this joker's worked, everything that he's done. And it's really been impressive to see. Obviously, we've got to learn at this level, just the things that it takes like the strain, the finish, all those things on a consistent basis. But man, I've just been proud of the way that he's grown over these last 13 practices."- Badgers WR coach Jordan Reid
Hilton displayed some big-play ability, making contested catches and reeling in deep throws early during Wisconsin’s spring practices. He continued a solid spring that also included receiving a significant amount of second-team reps.
With the departures at the wide receiver group that has affected depth, it will be worth watching if he can lock down a role during preseason camp.
“The fun part is, we still got a long ways to go," Reid said. "But, man, for a kid to come in like him, humble, hungry, just everything that we're about as a program, and just stay down and consistently working. Watching from the older guys, taking the good things they do, and also taking the things that he can learn from them as well. I mean, I've been very impressed with him so far to this day.”
A four-star outside linebacker has put himself in promising position after spring
Nick Clayton was a key recruiting win for Wisconsin last summer, beating out Power Four programs such as Florida State, USC and Big Ten rival Nebraska. He created havoc in the backfield during the Navy All-American Bowl in January and has continued doing so early on in Madison.
That peaked during Wisconsin’s spring showcase. Clayton, who bumped up to a listed 223 pounds, recorded three sacks, including one against the first-team offensive line. The Badgers recorded only 17 sacks all of last season.
He still needs to add some weight to add to his 6-foot-5 frame, but his speed off the edge behind Sebastian Cheeks could create some pass rushing opportunities during the season.
Other notes on Wisconsin football freshmen during the spring
How Wisconsin’s inside linebacker depth chart plays out after presumed starters Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro is a storyline worth watching during preseason camp after Thomas Heiberger’s injury. But Cooper Catalano, now bulked up to 223 pounds, flashed during spring ball and received some second-team reps during the April 23 practice.
Four-star quarterback Carter Smith received third-team reps during the spring. Quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton said April 22 that Smith’s improved on having “the urgency to be great,” and the Florida native displayed his arm talent and ability to extend plays with his legs during the spring showcase.
Smith was intercepted by fellow freshman, safety Luke Emmerich, during that same showcase scrimmage on a deep ball intended for Hilton. It wasn’t the only pick for the four-star defensive back from Minnesota this spring. Wisconsin highlighted interceptions from both Emmerich and safety Grant Dean after its April 1 practice.
And overall, early returns were positive for those first-year defensive backs who arrived in the winter. Dean worked against the second-team offense at times this spring. Cornerback Jaimier Scott defended the run and pass well during the spring showcase, and Cairo Skanes made a diving interception during a practice on April 12.
Freshmen offensive linemen Nolan Davenport and Hardy Watts stepped up with injuries to the position group and received second-team reps against more experienced defensive linemen during spring ball. 2024 signees Kevin Heywood and Colin Cubberly experienced the same baptism-by-fire situations last spring.
