Why Wisconsin football canceled its home game vs Pittsburgh and added Eastern Michigan

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin's marquee nonconference home opponent is now off its schedule.



The Badgers and Pittsburgh have mutually canceled the September 19, 2026 game at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin announced it has replaced the Panthers with Eastern Michigan.



Wisconsin and Pitt are still scheduled to meet in the 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. That game remains unchanged and is set for Aug. 28, 2027 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The announcement likely comes from the ACC starting to move to a nine-game conference schedule next season, with full implementation in the 2027 season. Most ACC teams will begin playing nine league games as soon as 2026 under a "9+1" model (9 conference + 1 Power 4 opponent) to boost strength of schedule.



Pittsburgh is scheduled to play Big 12 opponent UCF in a home game on September 12.



This move brings the ACC in line with the Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, ensuring teams play a minimum of 10 games against power-four opponents annually



The Badgers will open the 2026 season on Sunday, Sept. 6 against Notre Dame in Lambeau Field. The home schedule begins on Sept. 12 against Western Illinois before the Badgers host Eastern Michigan on Sept. 19.



Eastern Michigan went 4-8 this season and finished tied for seventh in the Mid-American Conference with a 3-5 record. Wisconsin is 4-0 all-time against the Eagles. The Badgers won , 34-7, in the last meeting in 2021.



The 2026 Big Ten schedule has not been finalized, but Wisconsin will host Michigan State, Rutgers, Minnesota and USC during conference play and travel to Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.



Wisconsin Football 2026



Sunday, Sept. 6 - vs. Notre Dame (Lambeau Field)



Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Western Illinois



Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. Eastern Michigan



Big Ten Home opponents: Michigan State, Rutgers, Minnesota, USC



Big Ten Road opponents: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

