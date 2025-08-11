Wisconsin Badgers freshmen CBs getting 'battle tested' in camp to prepare for regular season action
Luke Fickell is trying to make the Wisconsin Badgers' freshmen cornerbacks not feel like freshmen anymore.
The head coach knows he'll have to count on his young depth this season, and he wants to make sure they're be ready.
"They have been there against the ones, and they've been challenged a lot," Fickell said over the weekend. "I can tell you this, they aren't going to be freshmen by the time this camp is over and by the time we get into week 3 and 4."
Redshirt freshman Omillio Agard has been the leader of young corners, but true freshmen like Cairo Skanes and Jai'mier Scott have also been in the mix.
All of them have yet to take the field at Camp Randall Stadium for a regular season game, but Fickell is hoping to push them enough so they won't be caught off guard when the bullets start flying for real.
"They have been beat, but they haven't batted an eye," Fickell said. "It would make you nervous if you thought you were going in there to play with one of those true freshmen guys, but they are getting battled tested."
He wouldn't commit to how much they will play this season, but even if it's only on special teams, Wisconsin will need them at the top of their game.
With fifth-year senior Ricardo Hallman in his last year of eligibility and Nyzier Fourqurean still seeking one more year, the Badgers will be counting on their young cornerbacks to develop this season to step into even bigger roles in 2026.