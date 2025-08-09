WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers running back films 'day in the life' at fall camp in Platteville
Wisconsin Badgers fall camp in Platteville might seem like a fun getaway with the team, but the players and coaches are putting in a ton of work on the road.
Redshirt junior running back Cade Yacamelli took fans behind the scenes on just how much work it is in a cool "day in the life" video on social media.
He's out the door by 6:30 a.m. each morning to go get breakfast before team meetings and a long morning practice.
Then, after lunch, the team has position meetings before they hit the gym and lift in the afternoon.
Yacamelli still has another walk-through practice before dinner and more team meetings into the evening.
It's 12-plus hours every day at camp, as they try to maximize their time to master the playbook and develop before the start of the season.
He and his teammates were still able to mix in some fun in between the meetings and practices, and Yacamelli was very complimentary of the facilities Platteville provides them.
Saturday night was the team's last practice away from home, but fall camp continues in Madison for one more week before they start to prepare for the regular season opener on August 28 against Miami (OH).