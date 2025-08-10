All Badgers

Braelon Allen's role in New York Jets offense becoming more clear after first preseason game

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.
Braelon Allen is prepping for a big second year in the New York Jets' offense.

The former Wisconsin Badgers running back had a quiet rookie season behind starter Breece Hall last year, but the Jets' first preseason game showed how Allen's role will grow in 2025.

The starters didn't play a ton, but the running back rotation reflected what we're likely to see at the beginning of the regular season.

According to Nathan Jahnke of PFF, Hall played the first few snaps of the game before coming out on third down. He was then later replaced by Allen on first and second down plays on the opening drive, suggesting that the two will be splitting early-down reps while third-string running back Isaiah Davis handles third down responsibilities.

All three backs will be part of the rotation this season, but Hall won't be dominating the reps nearly as much as he did in 2024.

Allen is still going to have to earn his carries, but the coaching staff is opening the door for the Badgers star to carve out a larger role.

Hall is in the last year of his contract, so Allen has the opportunity this year to show the team he's ready to take over the lead back role if the Jets let Hall walk in free agency.

