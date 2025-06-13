How Wisconsin Badgers coordinators rank compared to rest of Big Ten
The Wisconsin Badgers' offensive coordinator role has been under scrutiny in recent seasons, and the hope is that Jeff Grimes can help that side of the ball find more consistency in 2025.
It's highlighted how important the coordinators working under Luke Fickell are for the team's success.
But sometimes it can be hard to judge how good an assistant actually is and how much blame or credit they deserve for the performance on their side of the ball.
The folks over at The Big Ten Huddle have gone through and ranked every offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators in the conference, and the Badgers landed at respectable levels for all three.
The widest range of disagreement was in the offensive coordinator rankings, where opinions on Grimes are a little more spilt.
He had up and down moments as OC at Kansas and Baylor, but Wisconsin is confident in his ability to bring back a more pro-style system to Madison.
Given Fickell's background as a defensive coach, it can be harder to distinguish Mike Tressel's influence on that side of the ball, but he has earned the continued endorsement of his head coach across mulitple stops.
The guys at the Big Ten Huddle see him as a Top 10 DC in the conference.
Special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell also coaches the outside linebackers and has been an effective recruiter for the program.
It helps that he came with a previous history as a college head coach at Grand Valley State, and he gives the Badgers a consistent third phase as one of better Big Ten ST coordinators.
The staff will ultimately be judged on how well they can get back into contention in 2025 and beyond, but Badgers fans can have some confidence that the staff is well equipped and not falling behind their peers in the conference.
