Wisconsin Badgers' history of close games against Oregon Ducks bodes well for Week 9
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't supposed to stand a chance against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
They weren't supposed to stand a chance against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks last year, and Wisconsin led by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter before losing 16-13.
That's not to say that this year's Badgers team is going to put Oregon on upset alert, but this program has a history of playing close games against the Ducks.
Last year, this struggling Wisconsin defense found a way to keep future NFL quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of the endzone while picking him off in the process.
Before then, it was 2019 in the Rose Bowl, when Wisconsin also had a fourth quarter lead and lost on a late field goal 28-27.
Jack Coan out-threw future first-round pick Justin Herbert, though it was his legs that did the Badgers in for that game.
These two teams have played seven times in their history, and all but one game has been decided by seven points or fewer.
The only one-sided result was a 22-10 Wisconsin victory in 1977.
Oregon has won the last four matchups, but the average margin of victory has been just 3.5 points
Keeping this game close against a Top 10 team would be a massive sign of progress for the Badgers, who have not scored points in either of their last two games.
The betting spread for this game is one of the largest this team has ever seen. It would be a break from the long history of this matchup if this one ends in a blowout.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Barry Alvarez again critical of Wisconsin Badgers fans wanting to fire Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell