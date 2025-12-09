A former top target of Wisconsin Badgers has entered the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - With a passing offense that was among the worst in college football last season, there's no hiding the fact that the University of Wisconsin is looking for massive upgrades. An intriguing option presented itself on Monday.



Wide receiver Muizz Tounkara, one of Wisconsin's top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, announced he would be leaving Florida and entering the portal.



Tounkara appeared in eight games and snagged two receptions for 12 yards in his freshman season, giving him three years of eligibility remaining.

A former three-star prospect out of League City, Texas, Tounkara had 73 catches for 853 yards and seven touchdowns in his high school career, the majority coming his senior season (30 for 455 and 7 TDs).



He had offers from Arkansas, California, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Vanderbilt, and several others out of high school. Tounkara said he grew up watching Wisconsin, going as far to say the Badgers were one of his favorite schools growing up, which was his scholarship offer from assistant coach Kenny Guiton in the spring of 2024 was meaningful to him.



He took his first official visit to Wisconsin that June. However, the commitment of Eugene Hilton, Jr. gave the Badgers two committed receivers in the class and, despite the staff's desire to add Tounkara, he pledge to Arizona later that month. He committed to Florida later that November, adding salt in the wound when the Badgers saw committed reciver Cameron Hunter flip to Kentucky before signing day.



Wisconsin has seniors Vinny Anthony, Jayden Ballard, Dekel Crowdus and Tyrell Henry exhaust their eligibility and redshirt freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson enter the transfer portal.



Entering 2026, Trech Kekahuna (26-211-0), Chris Brooks (11-124-0), and Hilton (8-91-0) are the only receivers who made a tangible impact currently on the roster.



Missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season, a first for the program since 1991-92, Wisconsin's 136.4 yards passing yards per game was its lowest since 1998 and its 9.0 points per Big Ten game was the lowest in 37 years.

Scouting Report from 247sports' Gabe Brooks

Tall, long, lean, and athletic with a longer stride and corresponding build-up speed that influences field-stretching ability and return game juice. Experience in all three phases with snaps at corner facing Texas 6A competition in Houston metro. Capable of winning contested throws in traffic thanks to frame, high-pointing acumen, and body control in the air. Capable of go-get-it grabs against overmatched high school defenders. Looks tough on tape with willingness to work the middle of the field and affect the screen / perimeter run games as a blocker. Still honing route-running snap/technique but possesses the twitch to foster consistent late-separating ability and top-of-the-route pop. Arrow points up as senior year looms. Projects to P4 level with physical tools and functional athleticism to become an impact player who possesses ample long-term upside.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: