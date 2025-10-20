Wisconsin Badgers reach new low with historic opening betting line against Oregon
The Wisconsin Badgers are on a historically bad losing streak, and that is being reflected in the betting lines.
After being shutout at home in back-to-back game for the first time in decades, the sportsbooks have no confidence in Wisconsin's ability to put up a fight on the road against Oregon.
FanDuel Sportsbook set the opening point spread with the Ducks favored by 32.5 points. That line quickly moved Sunday to make the Badgers 34.5-point underdogs.
That's the biggest spread against Wisconsin in at least 30 years. It's Oregon's largest spread in a conference game since 2015.
The spread is a full 10 points higher than where it sat last week against Ohio State, when the Badgers were 25.5-point underdogs.
After back-to-back losses of 37-0 and 34-0, Wisconsin is facing a similar predicted outcome from the sportsbooks.
The over/under point total for this week's game is 45.5 points.
Somehow, the Badgers aren't even the biggest underdog in college football this week. Oklahoma State is on the road against No. 14 Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders are favored by 38.5 points.
For Wisconsin, even just scoring a point would represent actual progress this week against the Ducks.
It's a far cry from how the matchup between these two teams went last year, when the Badgers put a real scare into an Oregon team that was No. 1 in the country at the time.