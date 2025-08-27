All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers football happy with being overlooked to start 2025 season

All of the talk about the Wisconsin Badgers' difficult schedule has the national college football media largely overlooking Luke Fickell's squad this season.

They don't mind flying under the radar.

The lack of attention or expectations doesn't bother them, and it gives them the opportunity to prove people wrong.

"Nobody's talking about us. No one cares about us. That's okay. That's totally fine," center Jake Renfro said Tuesday. "We know what we did last year. We know what happened. But this is where we show the world what we are, who we are and what we can do."

That won't be much of a factor for Week 1 or 2 against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State.

But come Week 3 against Alabama and the Big Ten schedule that follows, Wisconsin will often be the underdog.

It's a status that the Badgers earned with a 5-7 finish last season, but they're eager to show the improvement they've made over the offseason.

That starts with imposing their will on lesser non-conference opponents in the first two games, and not letting them hang around the way Wisconsin did to begin last season.

Pulling off an upset over a ranked team later on in the schedule would go a long way, too.

