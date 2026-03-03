Wisconsin Badgers announce the date for the annual Homecoming game

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday that the Badger football program's Big Ten opener will carry a dual distinction of being the program's annual Homecoming game.



The Badgers will take on Michigan State in the 118th Homecoming game in UW history. Wisconsin has won 10 of its last 12 Homecoming matchups, and last hosted the Spartans for Homecoming in 2019, scoring a 38–0 win.



“Homecoming is a celebration of Badger spirit and community, and nothing compares to the energy it brings,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of WAA in a statement. “In addition to cheering on the football team, the week offers connection points for all UW alumni, friends, students, and families.”

A full slate of activities will take place throughout the week, including the annual Homecoming Parade, hosted by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee, a student-led organization within the Wisconsin Union.



Alumni, students, and community members are also invited to take part in two signature Wisconsin Alumni Association traditions. On Friday, Oct. 2, Fill the Hill will bring campus together on Bascom Hill as pink flamingos representing gifts supporting the university.

WAA’s celebration will continue after the UW Homecoming Parade, with the Homecoming Block Party and pep rally, a high energy, family-friendly event featuring the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, alumni DJs, interactive activities, and fireworks (weather permitting).



The game against the Spartans is the fifth game of the season for the Badgers and the third home game, following nonconference matchups against Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan. UW will also host USC on Oct.24, Rutgers on November 7, and Minnesota on Nov.28.



Wisconsin finished 4-8 in 2025, the second consecutive losing season under third-year head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers have spent the offseason remaking their roster, bringing in over 30 players from the transfer portal.



The Badgers will begin its 2026 season against Notre Dame on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.