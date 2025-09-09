Wisconsin Badgers likely still won't have starting CB back for Week 3 at Alabama
The federal court system is not moving fast enough for Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean.
The veteran starter has yet to play this season while he waits for a federal judge to rule on his eligibility, and a decision isn't likely in time for Week 3 against Alabama.
Fourqurean's attorney filed a preliminary injunction, asking the judge in the case to temporarily grant the cornerback eligibility while the larger legal case plays out.
The judge is still reviewing that injunction, and he's giving the NCAA more time to fight it.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, judge Willam Conley granted the NCAA until Friday to submit their latest filing for an expert witness.
It would be highly unlikely for the judge to receive the expert witness testimony on Friday, review it and make a decision in time for Fourqurean to play Saturday morning.
This would mark the third straight game the starter is missing to begin the year. He's looking for a temporary resolution to go into place before his case goes to trial in October.
In Fourqurean's place, Wisconsin has relied on a combination of transfer senior D'Yoni Hill and redshirt freshman Omillio Agard, who have both played well.
That was against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State. The level of competition is about to take a major step up against the Crimson Tide.
It will be a huge test for the new cornerbacks, and it should make it clear whether the Badgers urgently need Fourqurean back or if they can truly get by without him.