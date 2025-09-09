WATCH: Former Wisconsin OL blocked former Badgers DT to spring Braelon Allen touchdown
The Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers featured plenty of clashes between former Wisconsin Badgers teammates and alumni.
The Steelers have more ex-Badgers than any team in the NFL, while the Jets relied on the Wisconsin due of running back Braelon Allen and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann to put points on the board.
In the second quarter, it was Tippmann's block on former Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton that sprung free Allen for a touchdown.
Tippmann was a two-year starter at center for the Badgers, sharing the field with Allen both seasons.
The lineman was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2023. The running back was a Jets fourth-round pick in 2024.
Benton and Tippmann had plenty of experience practicing against each other over their three years together in Madison
Now at right guard, Tippman got the better of Benton throughout the Week 1 matchup, but it was the Steleers who got the last laugh in the 34-32 victory.
That was thanks in part to another strong game from ex-Badgers star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who didn't record a sack but made some key stops in the running game and attracted a lot of attention from New York's offensive line.
Even with the eight yard touchdown run, Allen finished with only nine total rushing yards on six handoffs.