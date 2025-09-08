Wisconsin Badgers transfer OLB already emerging as one of nation's top pass rushers
Two games isn't a huge sample size, but one of the Wisconsin Badgers new outside linebackers is already performing like a top tier edge rusher.
Mason Reiger was one of the stars of fall camp, and that immediately translated to the regular season.
PFF has him as the ninth highest-graded edge rusher in the nation through the first two weeks of the season.
He only has one sack, but he's generated two quarterback hits and six hurries. His nine total pressures through two games is tied for the 12th most of any pass rusher.
He's the leader of a deep Badgers outside linebacker rotation that helps keep him fresh.
He's played 71 snaps compared to 69 for Sebastian Cheeks, 49 for Darryl Peterson and 21 for Tyreese Fearbry.
Most of the pass rushers in college football who have more pressures than Reiger have played more snaps.
Wisconsin hasn't played any Power Five opponents for the first two weeks, so it's fair to question the quality of opponent Reiger is thriving against.
But the same is true for many of the top flight pass rushers around the country, and the former Lousiville transfer is out-producing most of them.
The Badgers will need him to continue his dominance as the level of competition increases this week against Alabama and the Big Ten schedule that follows.
But it's as strong of a start as Wisconsin could hope for, and if he keeps it up, he'll get plenty of NFL attention next offseason.