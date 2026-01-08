Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa sees Badgers as College Football Playoff team in 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers exciting additions in the transfer portal are quickly raising expectations for the 2026 season.

Having a much easier schedule, on paper, helps with that too.

Breakout freshman linebacker Mason Posa isn't afraid to set the bar high for what the Badgers wants to accomplish in his second season.

In an interview with ESPN Madison, he said he sees Wisconsin as a College Football Playoff team in 2026.

"The schedule this upcoming year is a lot lighter, and I can see us being in the playoffs," Posa said. "I see us at least, worst possibility, having nine wins, ten wins. That’s the worst I think. That’s just my mindset. Who doesn’t put a 10-2 Big Ten team into the playoffs? That’s the goal. The goal is to go undefeated."

"𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐀𝐓 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐖𝐄'𝐕𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐎 𝐅𝐀𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐋...𝐈 𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐔𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐒."



Star Wisconsin LB @MasonPosa sends a message to future Badgers 👀🔥



FULL, CAN'T MISS interview drops tomorrow on The Jump Around! pic.twitter.com/lkkaUerNYN — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) January 7, 2026

Double-digit wins and a CFP push would be a massive turnaround from the 4-8 season in 2025 that almost got Luke Fickell fired.

But Posa sees the team turning a corner this winter, in large part due to the additions they're making in the transfer portal.

He's been using that pitch to help recruit transfers as they come in.

"I just tell them how this program is changing and just what we’ve done so far in the portal," Posa told ESPN Madison. "We’re competing with Indiana, Texas Tech, all these big schools who are spending money. I tell them, just look at what we’re doing right now in the transfer portal. We are getting guys to win football games."

The pressure on Fickell was already going to be sky high entering a 2026 season that is make-or-break for the coaching staff.

Posa isn't afraid of high expectations and sounds ready to take them head-on with a reloaded roster next fall.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: