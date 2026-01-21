When Aaron Witt walked across the Camp Randall turf last November for Senior Day, it seemed as though his tumultuous ride with the Wisconsin Badgers was coming to a close.

He was wrapping up a sixth collegiate season and putting the final touches on a second straight healthy year.

That was an accomplishment of its own for the defensive lineman-turned-outside linebacker, who had missed the better part of three years recovering from various foot and ankle injuries that required four surgeries.

But a triumphant return and two healthy seasons won't be the end of Witt's story.

Aaron Witt back with Badgers for 2026

The Badgers have gotten their 2026 preparations underway, releasing images of weight room work and a video of a speech from Luke Fickell to social media.

The work to build something new is done 𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/uQXCXClf88 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 21, 2026

Witt is shown multiple times throughout the three-minute clip. The Winona, Minnesota, native is also listed on the team's 2026 roster. Finally, Luke Fickell officially confirmed Witt's status in a press conference Wednesday.

Luke Fickell says Aaron Witt will be back for a seventh season. He redshirted in 2021, didn't play in 2022 and appeared in two games in 2023. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 21, 2026

It'll be Witt's seventh collegiate season. Between an extra year of eligibility from COVID-19, a true redshirt and a medical redshirt, Witt has only used up three of his four years of eligibility.

That means he'll be the eldest player on Wisconsin's roster for the 2026 season, and one of few seventh-year players across the country.

While his pursuit and clearance for a seventh season flew under the radar this offseason, it had been something Witt had been considering for a while.

“It’s definitely out there,” Witt told Badger Blitz last November regarding another year of eligibility. “I want to play football next year. Whether that be in college or if I get an opportunity. I really haven’t focused on next season. I mentioned to coach (Matt) Mitchell in the summer the possibility of it.

The 6-foot-6, 247-pound outside linebacker has been a reliable contributor over the past two seasons, totaling 41 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and a sack.

He may be an even more important part of the on-field puzzle in 2026, as Wisconsin lost some of its most experienced linebackers to the transfer portal. With the ability to play up along the line or off the ball, he's a versatile and experienced weapon for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: