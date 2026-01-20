Former Wisconsin Badgers coach Jim Leonhard being linked to Packers vacant defensive coordinator job
In this story:
Wisconsin Badgers fans won't get to see Jim Leonhard on the sidelines in Madison anytime soon, but they could see him coaching in-state again.
Pundits around the NFL are already connecting the former Badgers player and coach to the vacant defensive coordinator position on the Green Bay Packers, though they haven't requested a formal interview for the position yet.
It's becoming more than just fan speculation, though. Reporters who cover Leonhard's current team, the Denver Broncos, plus those who cover other teams that need defensive coordinators, are linking Leonhard to the Packers.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The move would make sense for both sides.
Leonhard is currently the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos and looking to make the step up to defensive coordinator.
His team is playing in the AFC Championship game, so he won't leave until they are eliminated.
Popular candidate, with local ties
He is a Wisconsin native, and coaching for the Packers would allow him to bring his family back to his home state.
Green Bay's defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was just hired to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Packers head coach Matt LaFluer previously offered the defensive coordinator role to Leonhard when it was vacant back in 2021, but he declined it because he wanted to stay with the Badgers at the time.
Little did he know, he would take over as interim head coach the following year, only to be replaced by Luke Fickell.
Now, the role is open in Green Bay once again, and Leonhard is in a good position to take it if it is offered to him.
Related: Two former Wisconsin Badgers coaches interviewing for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job
He is expected to have plenty of suitors, with a number of coordinator jobs open this hiring cycle.
The Dallas Cowboys have already requested an interview with him, and he is also being linked to the New York Giants, where he could reunite with his former coach John Harbaugh.
If Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gets a head coaching job, Leonhard could also be promoted on his own tea.
He will almost certainly be a defensive coordinator somewhere in the NFL for 2026. The only question is whether he returns home or takes his talents somewhere else.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.