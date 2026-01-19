Wisconsin Badgers pick up all-conference offensive lineman from Division-II in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers are filling their last few roster spots by taking a chance on some small school players in the transfer portal with plenty of upside.

After a few additions from nearby Division-III programs, Luke Fickell dipped back into Division-II to round out his offensive line.

On Monday, former Augustana offensive lineman Stylz Blackmon announce his commitment to Wisconsin.

He was an all-conference left guard for the Vikings this past season, in his second full year as a starter.

He entered the portal last week and came to Madison for an official visit over the weekend.

Blackmon is listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, blocking in an offense whose leading rusher averaged a full seven yards per carry this season.

His film shows a physical run blocker who plays to the whistle and puts defenders into the ground with a strong finish.

Blackmon is the fifth offensive line addition in the portal for new Badgers OL coach Eric Mateos.

This staff came out hot in the portal window, landing a new starting center in Austin Kawecki from Oklahoma State plus three other young linemen with plenty of upside in Lucas Simmons (Florida State), Blake Cherry (Arkansas), and PJ Wilkins (Ole Miss).

Wisconsin had seven different offensive linemen start more than one game last season, but only two of them are returning for 2026.

Kawecki is expected to slot in at center, but the other four starting spots will be up for grabs in spring and fall camp.

Incumbents Emerson Mandell (right tackle) and Colin Cubberly (right guard) are favorites to start somewhere, but the Badgers have plenty of other young linemen eager to compete for playing time.

It's going to be one of the biggest battles of the offseason, but Mateos has plenty of talent to work with as he builds the group that has to protect new quarterback Colton Joseph.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: