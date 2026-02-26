Wisconsin Badgers EDGE Mason Reiger Boosts Draft Stock With Impressive Drills at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mason Reiger called his shot and predicted he would stand out during the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He backed up his words with a strong performance on the field, making a name for himself as one of the most all-around athletic edge rushers in the draft class.

He started by jumping out of the gym, or in this case, jumping out of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reiger recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump that both ranked in the Top 5 of all the defensive linemen at the combine.

Mason Reiger with a 40-inch vertical. That’s tied for the second-best among EDGE guys. (📸: @WiscoGrant) #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Bp7HBohwU8 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) February 26, 2026

His 40-yard dash time didn't jump out at 4.79 seconds, but he showed more of his quick explosiveness with a 10-yard split of 1.61 seconds. That was tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split.

For comparison, that 10-yard split was equal to or faster than highly drafted pass rushers like Will Anderson (Houston Texans) and Aiden Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

His combine performance clearly showed off his explosiveness, even if his straight-line speed was a little slower at longer distances.

Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger with a 4.79 (1.61 10-yard split) on his first attempt. pic.twitter.com/HKejZHy2UO — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 26, 2026

Reiger also looked fluid moving in the pass rushing drills on the field. Those aren't measured by an official stopwatch, but scouts in attendance could see for themselves how well he can bend an edge and turn a corner.

A combine performance like this will almost certainly boost his NFL Draft stock.

It continues his offseason ascent that began with a dominating performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Reiger has come along way since transferring into Wisconsin as an injured edge rusher from Louisville.

He's an older prospect in the draft, and teams will need to work through his medical history, but he has fully cemented himself as a player who deserves to have his name called on draft weekend and is working his way up team's boards.