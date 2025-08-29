Wisconsin Badgers QB Billy Edwards Jr. leaves Week 1 vs Miami (OH) with injury
The Wisconsin Badgers can't catch a break with their transfer quarterbacks.
Luke Fickell got a major scare during the second quarter of the season-opening game against Miami (OH) when starting QB Billy Edwards Jr. went down with an injury and exited the game.
He took a big hit on a deep passing play but popped right up and returned to the huddle. On the very next play, though, Edwards Jr. handed the ball of to wide receiver Tyrell Henry and then went down to the ground.
He was not touched by any defenders on that second play, and it was unclear what caused the injury. It appeared to be non-contact, and UW officials said he was questionable to return with what they called a lower body injury.
Edwards Jr. was able to walk off the field under his own power and went right into the injury tent on the sideline.
After a short time, he walked back to the locker room under his own power.
Backup quarterback Danny O'Neil entered the game, and Wisconsin's drive ended with a punt in RedHawks territory
The injury scare comes after last year's transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was lost for the season due to an injury suffered in Week 3 against Alabama.
Wisconsin fans are hoping Edwards' injury is much less severe, and in the meantime, they may not need him to beat a non-conference opponent like Miami (OH).