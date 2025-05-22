Wisconsin Badgers home visit produces 'very exciting' offer for rising 2026 tight end
Will Vala's recruiting journey has hit warp speed since late January, and his relationship with Nate Letton's also grown quickly in the last month.
Vala, a three-star recruit who plays for Downers Grove North in Illinois, took an unofficial visit April 5 to watch a University of Wisconsin football team's spring practice. Letton coaches the Badgers' tight ends, and fast forward to last week, Vala worked out for the assistant last week.
Those efforts paid off when Letton delivered a Wisconsin offer during an in-home visit.
"It pretty much started, my whole family's at the table. Mom, dad, brother," Vala said. "He started off by asking if we had any questions, just about the program, about Madison, any of that, and we didn't really have a whole lot to say."
"My dad did, but then he kind of brought it in. He offered me, which was very exciting, especially mom, dad, brother to be there, which usually doesn't happen with my other ones. But yeah, that was great, and then that kind of opened it up to more questions, more answers from him. And just more of an open conversation, I would say, throughout the rest of the home visit."
Topics discussed, according to Vala, included academics, daily routine, practice, game days, training camp and what happens on an official visit. That last subject isn't set in stone yet, but Vala thought he will most likely return to Madison for an official visit the weekend of June 13.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds on Hudl, Vala said Letton discussed more of an off-ball, H-back tight end role where he could pull or bump out to the slot.
"I think from most coaches who have seen my film, and my own head coach, they see my film and they see physicality," Vala said. "I love playing physical. Anytime I'm able to hit someone I can, I will, and I'll do it violently."
"Also, I'm not a 6-foot-6 guy, but I can play Y [tight end]. I can play wherever you put me. I think I can move around the field well. I could play the X, I could play the slot, H-back, in-line. I move well, and I can go up and catch a jump ball as well."
Vala announced his first offer from FCS Illinois State on Jan. 27, and he said that number's jumped to 27 offers after the latest from Miami (Ohio) on Thursday.
But Wisconsin could be the third Big Ten school to host him on an official visit, as he already has scheduled trips to Illinois (June 6-8) and Indiana (June 20-22). Those three programs, along with Purdue, Louisville and Kentucky, are high on his list.
Vala currently thinks he will announce a commitment in mid-to-late June after his official visits. Three main factors will play a role in his decision.
"I'd say football program is No. 1," Vala said. "I think you got to have a great head coach. Historically, their record's got to be solid. The coaches, I gotta like the tight end coach, obviously, and the program's just gotta be well rounded."
"And then I'd say No. 2 is academics. Obviously, most Big Ten, SEC, most of these Power Fours have pretty good academics. Wisconsin obviously has great academics. ... And then (No.) 3, distance, which is not a problem whatsoever for Wisconsin, since it's about an hour-and-a-half from my house."
