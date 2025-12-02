Wisconsin Badgers predicted to lose another 2026 commit in flip to Big Ten rival
The start of the early signing period is right around the corner, but the Wisconsin Badgers are expected to lose one more recruit who had been committed for several months.
The worst part is, national recruiting experts predict he'll flip to a hated Big Ten rival instead.
With the early signing period about to begin, Rivals' Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith both filed predictions that three-star recruit Jack Janda will flip from Wisconsin to Iowa.
Janda committed to the Badgers in June as a tight end recruit who ESPN sees as a Top 10 player in the country at his position.
However, he had a strong senior season as edge rusher, drawing added interest from schools who want him to play defense.
That included Michigan State and Iowa, who both brought him in for visits this season.
The national recruiting analysts seem to think the Hawkeyes impressed him enough to flip his commitment.
It's unclear what position the Badgers would play him at, given that they have another edge rusher and another tight end committed for the 2026 class.
It might not matter if he flips to Iowa, but it would be tough to watch another athletic play-maker slip through their fingers.
At 6-foot-5 and north of 220 pounds, he has the kind of physical tools that any school should want, and they can figure out where exactly to play him later.
With the early signing period right around the corner, Luke Fickell and his staff is running out of time to keep Janda on the path to Madison.