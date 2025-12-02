Wisconsin Badgers predicted to lose another 2026 commit in flip to Big Ten rival

WE 👀 YOU JACK JANDA!



Jack Janda has emerged as an edge rusher for the Shamrocks and has played his way right onto the Anvil list! Janda makes the second Shamrock on the list!



Cast your vote for Jack at https://t.co/MBTx0tNum0



Full video is on YouTube



Delivered by… pic.twitter.com/KuWCAd0kRJ