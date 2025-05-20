4-star offensive lineman's relationship with Wisconsin football assistant lands Badgers in Top 6
Kamari Blair knew he was going to like Wisconsin Badgers offensive line coachAJ Blazek "from the start," and it's because of something he didn't receive at first.
Blair, a nearly consensus four-star recruit who plays for Clarksville Kirkwood in Tennessee, said the relationship with the University of Wisconsin football staff started about a month to month-and-a-half ago. He expected an offer to be given the first time Blazek called him, but the offensive line coach had other plans.
"He told me that he was more old fashioned, that he liked to have a relationship with his recruits before he just throws an offer," Blair said. "So just based off of that first conversation I had with him, I knew that he was going to be a coach that if I got the offer, it was going to be a legit offer, and me and him were going to be compatible, like our personalities.
"That's somebody who I'd want to play for. I don't want somebody who's going to throw out an offer blindly."
Blair eventually received the Wisconsin offer from Blazek in person during a post-track meet dinner, which eased the disappointment of missing the qualification for state in shot put by two inches. Blair then included the Badgers in his list of top six schools that was released last week via On3. Wisconsin made the cut alongside Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
"The reason that they're my top six is just my relationship with coach Blaz," Blair said of Wisconsin. "That's my main care when I'm getting recruited and choosing the school is I'm a big relationship guy. So that and the fact that they've had success with the O-linemen getting drafted so much in the past."
It's shaping up to be a busy month for Blair starting the weekend of May 30-June 1 when he'll make his first trip to Madison on an official visit. Other scheduled official visits next month include South Carolina, Florida State, Mississippi and Kentucky.
The plan is to commit to a school in July and then enroll early at whichever school he signs with. With where he's at this late in his recruiting process, relationships are going to be the main factor in his decision.
Wisconsin's two offensive line commits for the 2026 class, Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Preparatory, Virginia), have reached out to Blair.
"They're just making sure that I'm all good and telling me a little about why they committed and stuff like that," Blair said. "And making sure I have their number, if I have any questions."
