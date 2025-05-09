Wisconsin Badgers 'within the top 3' teams for priority 2026 linebacker
Mason Marden made two March trips to Madison, and Luke Fickell's staff returned the favor earlier this week as the Wisconsin Badgers are in strong standing for the 2026 linebacker.
Marden, who plays for St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins, unveiled Wisconsin among his top five schools earlier this week and is a key recruit to watch in the coming weeks with a commitment on the horizon.
He announced Jan. 17 an offer from Wisconsin, and the relationship between the two has grown after visiting for a Badgers junior day event in early March then watching the defense during a spring practice.
"They really focus in on the small fundamentals, breaking down from the feet, really looking on your footwork and showing how everything from a linebacker springs from how your footwork is," Marden said in an interview with Wisconsin Badgers on SI.
Marden was impressed by how they've developed Christian Alliegro, who is entering his junior year. That could be an interesting comp for Marden, who himself is being recruited as an inside linebacker under defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and assistant inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland.
He lists himself at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, slightly lighter than to Alliegro (6-foot-4, 245 pounds), Thomas Heiberger (6-foot-4, 233 pounds), and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa (listed at 6-foot-3 on Hudl).
Marden's lengthier frame combined with athleticism pair well with what Wisconsin asks of those inside linebackers.
"Playing in space, definitely doing some man (coverage) stuff," Marden said. "So being out of the box, and my speed and athleticism shows that and what their 'Mike' linebacker looks like, and I'm definitely very excited about that."
The Wisconsin staff has been busy after spring practices that wrapped up April 24 with coaches on the road seeing recruits during a contact period that runs through May 24. Borland traveled to see Marden on Tuesday and chatted with his family while Marden participated in track practice.
"I think he's a really good mentor," Marden said of Borland. "He's a guy that you can always go for film. He's always the guy that's gonna do the extra stuff with you no matter what time you need it, but he's also there for you as a person."
"If you're having any personal problems, you can always go talk to him and he's going to be able to fit you in both worlds."
Marden announced that Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Kansas and Michigan State made the cut as his top five schools and is planning to commit in the next 2-3 weeks.
Among the several factors that will influence his decision include development, opportunities to get on the field, scheme fit, how the staff teaches, education and culture fit.
He plans to enroll early at the school he signs with.
"I'd definitely say Wisconsin stands within the top three out of those five [schools]," Marden said. "So it's going to come down to a decision close to one of the final days before I make my actual announcement publicly."