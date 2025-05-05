Wisconsin Badgers make it to top 5 schools for 2026 linebacker drawing significant interest
The Wisconsin Badgers are sticking in among the remaining schools for a rising 2026 linebacker from the St. Louis area.
Mason Marden, a three-star recruit who plays for St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins, announced Monday his top five teams. Wisconsin joined Oklahoma, Arizona State, Kansas and Michigan State as the contenders.
Marden's coming off an official visit to Arizona State, but he became a Wisconsin target earlier this year. He tweeted Jan. 17 an offer from the Badgers, then was among a list of key targeted recruits for the program's March junior day event.
He announced March 14 that he set an official visit to Madison from June 12-15 and returned to attend Wisconsin's March 18 spring practice.
Marden's Instagram page shows 21 offers overall, which also includes Power Four schools Kentucky, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Stanford, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.
He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds on Hudl, boasting a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. His size and frame are comparable to what Wisconsin defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel wants at that position group.
Marden finished with 170 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles in 2024, according to his junior Hudl film.
Wisconsin currently does not have a projected linebacker committed to its 2026 class. The Badgers 2026 commits break down as follows:
- Offensive linemen Benjamin Novak and Maddox Cochrane
- Wide receiver Tayshon Bardo
- Outside linebacker Carmelow Reed
- Cornerback Carsen Eloms
- Quarterback Ryan Hopkins
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Wisconsin Badgers 2026 defensive line targets to watch after 3-star recruit commits to Big Ten rival