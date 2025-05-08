Key Wisconsin Badgers safety recruit shares why UW is in his Top 6 schools
Messiah Tilson has already taken half of his expected official visits, and the Wisconsin Badgers are still firmly in the mix as the three-star recruit cut his list of potential collegiate suitors.
Tilson, who plays for Rockford Guilford in Illinois, released his top six schools Tuesday. Wisconsin made the cut alongside Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Rutgers.
Other Power Four offers he announced prior to unveiling his top list included Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
"For me, I'd just say, [it was to] kind of relieve some of the pressure off me," Tilson said. "Just talking to a lot of different schools and just kind of getting ready. Try to get committed before the season, I could say."
Tilson recently took an official visit to Wisconsin late last month and was spotted at the Badgers' final spring practice April 24, a part of a busy month that also took him to Illinois and Iowa for official visits.
He also is planning on taking official visits to Iowa State (June 6-8), Minnesota (June 13-15) and Kansas (June 20-22). He shared why each team made it into his top six.
Iowa: "I'd say just the culture they've got, and they've all been there for so long. It's just like, you know they're not going anywhere anytime soon. So it's like a good program, good group of guys that are defensive staff, and then there's the players as well."
Iowa State: "I'd say for those guys, kind of, I like the players there as well. And they want me for safety and corner, and I really mess with both of those coaches. So it's just like kind of making me feel a little bit at home, just knowing I can joke around with those guys like I joke around with my parents and stuff. And then just really them being a really big in football, because there's really nothing much to do."
Kansas: "Really, I just like what they're building there, and just all the things are getting done to that school. And then just the constant contact I have with all the staff there, and just being able to possibly play both sides in college is just really big. And also just want to check them out before I set any other schools off the list first."
Minnesota: "I mean, it's kind of hard to mess up an opportunity to go play for those guys. They've been doing so much in the safety room right now. It would be a great opportunity to go in and play there and then get developed and go to the league."
Rutgers: "I went to go visit those guys, like a week or week-and-a-half ago, and it was just a good feeling. Then they're really kind people and just knowing they're focusing on the right stuff. Then just the coaches. I really have contact with those guys a lot as well, and I really feel connected with those guys, so kind of why I kept those guys in as well."
Wisconsin: "It's kind of the same thing. I mean, me and coach Coop (Jack Cooper) [have been] pretty close throughout this whole process. And now I'm starting to open up to him a little bit more and just better talking to him about really anything, even if it's not football."
"And then going on my OV [official visit] there, I can't remember if it was this just last week or a week ago, but going on my OV, I got to get around the players. Those guys are just kind of like myself, just cool, like to laugh and play around. But when it comes down to football, they're serious about football."