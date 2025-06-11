WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers talk about volunteering with the Miracle League of Dane County
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – Ricardo Hallman has kept coming back to The Miracle League of Dane County.
Music and cheers were blaring throughout Bakken Park on Tuesday evening as Hallman and at least five other University of Wisconsin football players were among those starting another season of volunteering with the non-profit organization. The Miracle League of Dane County started play in June 2021 and, according to its website, "makes it possible for children facing serious physical and cognitive disabilities to have the opportunity to play" baseball.
A Wisconsin spokesperson said football players will be "participating every week until the end of July." Hallman recalled he started a couple of years ago and has continued every summer since.
"I always knew I wanted to come back," Hallman said. "As soon as they asked me, I'm always the first person to volunteer."
Among the Badgers seen Tuesday included Hallman, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson, defensive lineman Dillan Johnson, kickers Nathanial Vakos and Sean West, and longsnapper Deed Capper. Wisconsin Badgers On SI spoke with Hallman and Peterson about volunteering, giving back and what it means to them.
