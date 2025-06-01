'They set the bar extremely high:' 4-star linebacker recaps 'surreal feeling' on Wisconsin Badgers official visit
The University of Wisconsin football program made quite the impression on Jackson Samuels Ford's during his most recent trip to Madison.
Samuels Ford returned to Wisconsin for an official visit this weekend, and he felt it "went really well" as he met players and fellow recruits.
"It was like a surreal feeling," Samuels Ford said. "It was very exciting.
"And ... they set the bar extremely high."
Samuels Ford met with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and football coach Luke Fickell during his multiple-day stay in Madison. He also had dinner at Fickell's house on Friday, meetings with academic staff and general manager Marcus Sedberry, participated in a photo shoot and played laser tag with Badgers players.
Outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks initially acted as host for Samuels Ford, though the recruit said he was with Tyreese Fearbry at the end of his visit.
It was the people that stood out during his time at Wisconsin, saying the players were "all very mature" and the fellow recruits taking official visits were "established young men" and "well-mannered."
"So it kind of speaks to people that Wisconsin's recruiting," Samuels Ford said.
One of Samuel Fords' meetings with Mitchell lasted around 90 minutes, another with Fickell was about 45 minutes and one with Tressel for around an hour. Mitchell and Wisconsin envision Samuels Ford to be "just like a true outside linebacker."
"Go get the quarterback and drop back into coverage," Samuels Ford said. "And be in a stand-up, two-point position, and just go out and be an athlete."
Samuels Ford took an official visit to Stanford in April and has upcoming ones to Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. He would like to commit during the first or second week of July and plans to enroll early at whichever school he signs with.
But as he stated, "things do happen on these visits."
"So if I feel strongly, or I feel strongly about Wisconsin, and then coach Mitch tells me a kid's about to commit. I was like, 'Well, maybe, I might move my date up,'" Samuels Ford said.
He listed Wisconsin among his top eight schools in April, and the Badgers continue to be in strong standing as his summer slate continues on.
"I think obviously they're going to be No. 1 right now, second OV under the belt," Samuels Ford said. "I feel like they did an amazing job. So where they stand is definitely, very high on my recruiting list. They just set that bar."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'