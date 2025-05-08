Wisconsin Badgers football roster might not be capped at 105 players after all under new rule proposal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been trying to navigate the uncertainty surrounding the future rules of college football.
One more key aspect of those rules appears to be set to change.
Luke Fickell and every other coach is awaiting the results of the NCAA settlement with the U.S. House of Representatives that will set up rules for revenue sharing with players.
Within that settlement was a proposal to cap the size of football rosters at 105 players. Now, the NCAA is revising that rule, at least temporarily.
ESPN's Dan Murphy reports that under a new proposal, teams will be allowed to keep players that they would have had to cut for the roster limit, at least for this year.
Players on that list that would have been cut would then no longer count toward roster limits for the remainder of their college career.
They will have a special exemption and be grandfathered in to the new rules, which would presumably go into effect more in earnest in 2026.
The whole thing is complicated and confusing, but the bigger point for the Badgers is that they won't have to make any difficult decisions to trim their roster down.
The coaching staff was left trying to figure out who they should offer for the fall and who they should pursue in the transfer portal based on the number of spots left, but now they can go all-out.
The same is true for every other school, though, so the competition doesn't get any easier.
All of this is still tentative and pending approval from the judge in this case, so it's possible the rules could completely change again next week.
It's a weird time in college football, and everyone's trying to figure it all out on the fly.
