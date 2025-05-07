Wisconsin Badgers hand out flurry of football offers to defensive recruits across Rust Belt
After wrapping up an in-state recruiting blitz last week, some of Luke Fickell's coaching staff seems to be hitting the Rust Belt to find future Wisconsin Badgers.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, at least 11 different recruits from three different graduating classes tweeted out that they received offers from UW. Seven of them hail from the greater rust belt area.
Class
Recruit
Rating
Location
2026
Streetsboro, OH
2027
Charlotte, NC
2027
Columbus, OH
2027
Kansas City, MO
2027
Richmond, VA
2027
Las Vegas, NV
2027
Stafford, VA
2027
Unrated
Philadelphia, PA
2028
Unrated
Ashburn, VA
2028
Unrated
Phoenix, AZ
2028
Unrated
St. Louis, MO
2026 3-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott and 2027 4-star defensive linemen Reinaldo Perez both got offers playing in the state of Ohio.
Three defensive backs in Virginia also announced offers, Kenaz Sullivan and Khalild Rainer in the class of 2027 and Langston Pridgeon in the class of 2028.
Add in 2027 defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery from Philadelphia and 2028 athlete Ridge Janes from St. Louis, and you have a clear geographical area that Wisconsin coaches were hitting.
2027 4-star defensive back Davion Jones wasn't too far away in Charlotte, North Carolina either.
With the exception of Janes, the athlete, all of these Rust Belt offers were to defensive linemen and defensive backs, so it's not hard to guess which assistant coaches were on the road.
A few offensive players received offers out west: 2027 3-star running back Terrance Grant Jr. and 2028 tight end Brady Powell, who is the younger brother of Wisconsin freshman Logan Powell.
