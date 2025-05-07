All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers hand out flurry of football offers to defensive recruits across Rust Belt

At least 11 different football recruits tweeted that they received offers from the Wisconsin Badgers in the last 36 hours, many coming from the same area of the country and same side of the ball.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After wrapping up an in-state recruiting blitz last week, some of Luke Fickell's coaching staff seems to be hitting the Rust Belt to find future Wisconsin Badgers.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, at least 11 different recruits from three different graduating classes tweeted out that they received offers from UW. Seven of them hail from the greater rust belt area.

Class

Recruit

Rating

Location

2026

DL Arthur Scott

3-star

Streetsboro, OH

2027

S Davion Jones

4-star

Charlotte, NC

2027

DL Reinaldo Perez

4-star

Columbus, OH

2027

OL Kyler Kuhn

4-star

Kansas City, MO

2027

DB Khalid Rainer

4-star

Richmond, VA

2027

RB Terrance Grant Jr.

3-star

Las Vegas, NV

2027

DB Kenaz Sullivan

3-star

Stafford, VA

2027

DL Stanley Montgomery

Unrated

Philadelphia, PA

2028

DB Langston Pridgeon

Unrated

Ashburn, VA

2028

TE Brady Powell

Unrated

Phoenix, AZ

2028

ATH Ridge Janes

Unrated

St. Louis, MO

2026 3-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott and 2027 4-star defensive linemen Reinaldo Perez both got offers playing in the state of Ohio.

Three defensive backs in Virginia also announced offers, Kenaz Sullivan and Khalild Rainer in the class of 2027 and Langston Pridgeon in the class of 2028.

Add in 2027 defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery from Philadelphia and 2028 athlete Ridge Janes from St. Louis, and you have a clear geographical area that Wisconsin coaches were hitting.

2027 4-star defensive back Davion Jones wasn't too far away in Charlotte, North Carolina either.

With the exception of Janes, the athlete, all of these Rust Belt offers were to defensive linemen and defensive backs, so it's not hard to guess which assistant coaches were on the road.

A few offensive players received offers out west: 2027 3-star running back Terrance Grant Jr. and 2028 tight end Brady Powell, who is the younger brother of Wisconsin freshman Logan Powell.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

