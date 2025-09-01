Wisconsin Badgers defensive leader recognized for exceptional Week 1 performance
Wisconsin's defense delivered its first shutout of the Luke Fickell era, dominating Miami Ohio's offense for all 60 minutes of Thursday's 17-0 season-opening victory
Safety Preston Zachman was at the center of the Badgers defensive attack, coming up with a pair of fourth quarter interceptions. He was targeted three times in the game and didn't allow a single catch.
His efforts were enough to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Per a release, Zachman is the only Power 4 player with multiple interceptions this season as of Sunday, Aug. 31.
Zachman becomes the first Badgers player to earn the honor since safety Hunter Wohler in 2023.
His first interception came with eight minutes in the fourth quarter, when Zachman jumped in front of an in-breaking route by Deion Colzie to pick off Dequan Finn's pass.
He nearly returned it for a score, but he was ruled out of bounds at the two yard line. The turnover set up a score by Danny O'Neil on a QB sneak to extend the lead to 17-0.
The second pick secured the win, ranging all the way over to the left sideline to intercept a pass that would have put the Redhawks inside of the 10 yard line if completed.
With one FBS game left to play, Zachman is the eighth highest graded defensive player from Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus.
His 93.7 grade was second at the safety position.
Zachman, entering his sixth collegiate season, started in all 12 of the Badgers' games last season. He finished the year with two interceptions, the same number of interceptions he tallied in 2023.
With two interceptions in Week 1, he is on pace to shatter his previous best in the category. Thursday's win also marked his first game with multiple interceptions.