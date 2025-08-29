4 things we learned from Wisconsin Badgers' shutout win over Miami (OH)
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business at Camp Randall Stadium under the lights Thursday night.
Going against an opponent other than themselves for the first time since endind a 22-season bowl streak last season, the Badgers first game taught us plenty about the new-look roster and how they might fare in 2025.
Luke Fickell might be cursed
For a third consecutive season, Wisconsin's starting quarterback has suffered an injury.
Billy Edwards' second-quarter departure with a non-contact lower-body injury is the latest blow delivered to the Fickell regime on the injury front.
They already lost left tackle Kevin Heywood for the season with a torn ACL back in the spring, and they were without Tucker Ashcraft for Week 1. He was seen wearing a walking boot, and it's unclear how long he will be out.
For as disappointing as the Fickell-era has been, it's difficult to win games without your top signal caller.
On the bright side, Edwards was roaming the sidelines in street clothes and didn't seem to be sporting a significant limp, which could indicate a short-term absence.
The loss of Kevin Heywood could be bigger than anticipated
Losing a starting left tackle is always a big deal. But it felt like Wisconsin had found a decent answer in Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen.
However, he struggled greatly in his Badgers debut, despite going against a familiar Mid-American Conference foe.
His matchups frequently found their way into the backfield, and Heinzen struggled particularly with speed rushers.
As the roster stands, especially with Barrett Nelson injured, the Badgers don't have a clear alternative at the position if Heinzen doesn't turn things around.
Defensive front looks as advertised
Widespread changes along the defensive front, followed by impressive camp performances, resulted in plenty of optimism ahead of the season.
It's safe to say they lived up to the hype.
Miami (OH) running backs combined to rush 10 times for 19 yards, and Dequan Finn rarely had a clean pocket to throw from.
Christian Alliegro, Mason Reiger, Brandon Lane and Darryl Peterson all logged at least half a sack. Reiger also notched a pair of quarterback hurries.
They were going up against a Redhawks' offensive line that had just two career starts prior to the contest, but it should still be taken as a sign of good things to come.
Running backs trio shines
As expected throughout camp, Wisconsin used a three-man committee out of the backfield.
Dilin Jones led the way with 14 carries for 73 yards while Darrion Dupree had eight rushes for 41 yards and Cade Yacamelli posted five carries for 20 yards.
As a trio, they averaged 4.96 yards per carry.
It looked like Jones was headed for a workhorse role early, handling seven touches during the first two drives. However, carries began to even out over the next few drives, as Dupree and Yacamelli ran through the defense Jones had already battered.
The run game is central to Jeff Grimes' attack so, even against a lesser opponent, it's important to see a level of dominance after a pair of seasons with the air raid.